Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.75. 9,060,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

