Sky Investment Group LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 140,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,197. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 3,301,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,015. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

