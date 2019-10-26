Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after buying an additional 1,169,094 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,247,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.67. 1,059,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.74.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,594. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

