Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $310,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 72.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 816,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after acquiring an additional 343,609 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 78.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 82.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $129.32. 1,663,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,552. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

