SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Reaches $10.90 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, Liqui and Binance. SingularityNET has a market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $534,431.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00203627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.01506025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00102919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Liqui, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

