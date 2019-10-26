Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading Down 22.2%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) shares traded down 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, 564,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 243,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

