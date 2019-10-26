Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBNY. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Signature Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.57. 180,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

