Sidoti Cuts Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $23.00

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price objective decreased by Sidoti from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CECO. TheStreet cut shares of Career Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Career Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Career Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Career Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 569,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,682. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Career Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Career Education’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.