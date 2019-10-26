Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.09

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 865658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGL. ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 200,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.