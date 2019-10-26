ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $26,002.00 and $10,392.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00201424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01483010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00092512 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.