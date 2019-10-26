Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday.

FLO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 114.50 ($1.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.28. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 97.88 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of $66.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Flowtech Fluidpower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Bill Wilson bought 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £20,075.30 ($26,231.94).

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

