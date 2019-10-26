Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 26.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $3,892,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

