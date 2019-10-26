Shore Capital Begins Coverage on Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ARIX opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.12. Arix Bioscience has a 12-month low of GBX 105.10 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 25.63, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.37.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

