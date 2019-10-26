Shore Capital Begins Coverage on Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON ARIX opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.12. Arix Bioscience has a 12-month low of GBX 105.10 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 25.63, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $159.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.37.
About Arix Bioscience
Read More: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.