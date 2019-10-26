Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $324.24 and last traded at $323.34, 3,027,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,924,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a $350.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -520.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.18 and its 200-day moving average is $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 29,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,552 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,910,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

