Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,261.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 463.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 143,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 65.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 81,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,750. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $498.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.