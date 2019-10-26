Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

SWAV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. 177,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.59. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 334.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $130,720.00. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $443,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 744,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,320 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,477,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.