Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Shockwave Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Maeder expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 334.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $22,327,500.00. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $130,720.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 744,000 shares of company stock worth $25,505,320.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.