Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 739,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,017,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,281,000 after buying an additional 73,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after buying an additional 546,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,785,000 after buying an additional 136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,067,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after buying an additional 155,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

OKE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,596. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.06%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

