Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $610.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $574.76.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $574.93 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $358.17 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $3,810,168. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

