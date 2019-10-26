Shaw Communications Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 2,530.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 7.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,550,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $243,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.