SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded SharpSpring from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of SHSP stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,895. The company has a market cap of $92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.02. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 14,948.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 258,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 87.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 256,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 1,543.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 525,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 52.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the second quarter valued at $1,376,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

