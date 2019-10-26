Shard 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Shard has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $286,806.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,102,902 coins and its circulating supply is 19,775,905 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.