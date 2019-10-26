Seymour-Jackson Angela Purchases 3,116 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) insider Seymour-Jackson Angela bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52.

JHG stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,884 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,347 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 939,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 916,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 658,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 612,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

