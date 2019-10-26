Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

