Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 152,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $230.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

