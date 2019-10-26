Sensient Technologies Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

SXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,396,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,043,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

