Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.10.

NYSE:SRE opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $148.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,621,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

