Selway Asset Management Has $3.29 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Selway Asset Management lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after buying an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after buying an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $36.91. 28,591,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,760,208. The stock has a market cap of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

