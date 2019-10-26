Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SEEL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 212,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,997. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

