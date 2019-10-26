Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $81.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.27.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $102.62. The company had a trading volume of 757,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,991. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,859 shares of company stock worth $14,734,342. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

