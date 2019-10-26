Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $81.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.27.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.62. 757,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,541,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $425,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.