Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $48.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday.

STX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,969 shares of company stock worth $7,589,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

