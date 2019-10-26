Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to post sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,077. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 651,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. 1,622,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.28%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

