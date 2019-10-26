Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.39. 716,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

