Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Science Applications International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 212,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In related news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,488.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

