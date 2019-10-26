Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $57.21. 210,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,171. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2309 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

