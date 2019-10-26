Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

