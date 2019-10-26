Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Reduced by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

