Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,816 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $32.89 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

