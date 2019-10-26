Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €65.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €65.00 ($75.58) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.40 ($92.33).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €83.86 ($97.51) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €79.57. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

