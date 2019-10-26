Saga (LON:SAGA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAGA. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

Saga stock opened at GBX 46.86 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. Saga has a 52 week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.60 ($1.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $525.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Saga’s previous dividend of $1.00. Saga’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

In other Saga news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel purchased 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

