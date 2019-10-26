Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million.

NYSE SAFE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $33.54. 171,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.35. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $324,398.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 519,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,187,731 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

