SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $73.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00744911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00033199 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00156709 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005484 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00077239 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.