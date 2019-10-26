S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 28.32%.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. 108,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,290. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

STBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

