RVW Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 181.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 258.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $3,672,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

