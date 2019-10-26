RVW Wealth LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 39,314 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $51.46. 2,414,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

