Rubycoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Rubycoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019565 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,380,662 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

