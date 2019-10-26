RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth $3,920,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 776,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,934,000 shares of company stock worth $4,127,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD opened at $4.65 on Friday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

