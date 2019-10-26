RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Cut to $3.50

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Gabelli downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $4.90 in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. RPC has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.26.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 47.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,583 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 37.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,636 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1,766.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,210,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 53.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 784,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 60.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,957,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 738,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

