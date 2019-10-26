Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target to GBX 370

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.37% from the company’s previous close.

MTRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 437.44 ($5.72).

MTRO stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 208.60 ($2.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,596 ($33.92). The company has a market capitalization of $359.67 million and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.77.

In other news, insider Vernon W. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £275,000 ($359,336.21).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

